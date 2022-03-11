The Cable by Josh Rogin

The Cable by Josh Rogin

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Dispatch from Aspen: How to navigate the new world disorder
In Colorado, officials, diplomats, CEOs and experts discuss the way forward on trade, tariffs, and tech in an era of volatile great power competition.
  Josh Rogin
After Ankara: The drive to make NATO 3.0 a reality
European leaders are promising to make their continent a modern defense industrial powerhouse. But that is easier said than done.
  Josh Rogin
Josh Rogin on Iran, NATO, and the Latest in Trump Foreign Policy
A wide-ranging conversation with the veteran foreign policy journalist on the Iran crisis, the NATO summit, Syria, Ukraine and more
Published on Global Dispatches  
40:06
After Epic Fury: Replenishing America’s arsenal won’t be easy
The Iran war burned through America’s most critical missile stocks at a rate the defense industrial base cannot replace. The race to rearm is just…
  Josh Rogin

June 2026

March 2022

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