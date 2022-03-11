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Dispatch from Aspen: How to navigate the new world disorder
In Colorado, officials, diplomats, CEOs and experts discuss the way forward on trade, tariffs, and tech in an era of volatile great power competition.
Jul 23
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Josh Rogin
7
5
After Ankara: The drive to make NATO 3.0 a reality
European leaders are promising to make their continent a modern defense industrial powerhouse. But that is easier said than done.
Jul 15
•
Josh Rogin
4
2
Josh Rogin on Iran, NATO, and the Latest in Trump Foreign Policy
A wide-ranging conversation with the veteran foreign policy journalist on the Iran crisis, the NATO summit, Syria, Ukraine and more
Published on Global Dispatches
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Jul 10
40:06
After Epic Fury: Replenishing America’s arsenal won’t be easy
The Iran war burned through America’s most critical missile stocks at a rate the defense industrial base cannot replace. The race to rearm is just…
Jul 8
•
Josh Rogin
18
3
5
June 2026
Court challenge threatens Trump’s industrial agenda
Litigation over government equity stakes could determine whether one of the administration’s most aggressive economic tools survives
Jun 30
•
Josh Rogin
16
1
3
The next phase in the U.S.-China economic war is here
The Pentagon has expanded its blacklist to include some of China’s biggest consumer and technology brands.
Jun 23
•
Josh Rogin
12
8
4
March 2022
Welcome to The Cable
Exclusive reporting, analysis and opinion from inside the Washington, DC foreign policy making machine
Mar 11, 2022
•
Josh Rogin
5
1
© 2026 Josh Rogin
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