The Cable by Josh Rogin

The Cable by Josh Rogin

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Jim Finn
Jul 5

All I have to say on this, Fourth of July is thank God for your father-in-law the mighty max the ACLU af plus I just listen to it. He is the entire song there’s two chords in born in the USA. all the drama is the mighty max, he’s the rest and my love.

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