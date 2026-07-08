The Cable by Josh Rogin

The Cable by Josh Rogin

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Jim Freeman
Jul 9

Military-Industrial eats up 42% of our national budget, plus an unknown amount of 'dark' money, and we're OUT OF ARMAMENTS? What a crock. Eisenhower was right, he just never imagined how bad it could get, the overwhelming cost of losing every war...

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Scenarica
Jul 8

The CSIS timeline is the story underneath the story. Tomahawks not replenished until 2031. THAAD and Patriot not until 2029. Those aren't supply chain data points. They're a published vulnerability window.

Every adversary with a strategy department and a CSIS subscription now knows exactly when the US can repeat Epic Fury and exactly when it can't. The deterrent was never the military itself. It was the stockpile behind it. And the stockpile is now on a publicly available rebuild schedule with year-by-year milestones that any foreign ministry can track in real time.

The Pentagon saying the problem is "overstated" while simultaneously requesting $21B in replenishment funding inside an $87.6B supplemental is the kind of contradiction that answers its own question. You don't ask for $21B to solve a problem you don't have.

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